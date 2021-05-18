Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Issues Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 426,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

