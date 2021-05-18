Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.