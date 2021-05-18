Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $4.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $16.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $18.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $17.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.49. 148,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $222.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

