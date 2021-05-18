Zeusshield 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,607.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $503,285.54 and approximately $1,607.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01448291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.62 or 0.11075863 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

