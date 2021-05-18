Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Although higher costs are concerning, the company is focused on reducing its operating costs in order to drive the bottom line. The company is well positioned to deliver solid results for fiscal 2021 and beyond, given strong backlog and current housing fundamentals. Notably, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have increased in the past 30 days. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning.”

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

LEN opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3,273.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

