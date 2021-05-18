Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Insiders have sold a total of 258,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

