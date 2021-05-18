MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Position Decreased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. MYR Group accounts for 3.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.63% of MYR Group worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MYR Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

