Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

