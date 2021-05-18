Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.