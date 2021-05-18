Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,970 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of TTEC worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

