Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

