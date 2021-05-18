Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Graham worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $659.60 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $669.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $628.97 and its 200 day moving average is $553.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.