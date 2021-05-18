Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

