Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

