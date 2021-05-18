Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises about 2.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NetApp worth $45,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.