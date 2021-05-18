Associated Banc Corp Acquires 23,624 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 631.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

