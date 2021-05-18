Associated Banc Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

