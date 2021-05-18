Associated Banc Corp Has $2.10 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 725.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.76 and its 200-day moving average is $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

