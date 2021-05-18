WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Boosted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

