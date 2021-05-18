Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

