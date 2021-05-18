Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Absolute Software also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

ABST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $695.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

