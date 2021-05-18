Commerce Bank Has $26.61 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $276.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $179.68 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.51 and its 200-day moving average is $239.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

