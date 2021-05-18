Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $529,422.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CODI stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

