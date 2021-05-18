620 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of -360.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

