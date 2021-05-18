Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

AIV opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

