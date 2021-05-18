China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

NYSE:COE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.