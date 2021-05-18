China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.
NYSE:COE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.
About China Online Education Group
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.