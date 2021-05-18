Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.67 million.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

