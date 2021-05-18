Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,499 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 196,008 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.