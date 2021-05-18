Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $475.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

