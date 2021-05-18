Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,785 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,007,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.