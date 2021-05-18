Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.