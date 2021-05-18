Star Developments Ltd Silver Sells 359,754 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $163.28.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.