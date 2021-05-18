DuPont de Nemours (DD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD):
- 5/17/2021 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00.
- 5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00.
- 3/22/2021 – DuPont de Nemours is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE DD opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
