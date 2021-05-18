DuPont de Nemours (DD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD):

5/17/2021 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00.

5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00.

3/22/2021 – DuPont de Nemours is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DD opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

