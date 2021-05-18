GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.