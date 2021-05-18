GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $3.97.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
