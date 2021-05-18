Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of ECF opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
