Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ECF opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

