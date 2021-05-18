Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

