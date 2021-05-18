Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

MSGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.