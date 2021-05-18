Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $235,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

PPG stock opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.95 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.