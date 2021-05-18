T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

TMUS stock opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.