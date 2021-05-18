Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.