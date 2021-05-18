Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

