Palladium Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.