Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $20,265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

