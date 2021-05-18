Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,490,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7,755.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 283,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 279,969 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,719.76, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.