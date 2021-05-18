Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.