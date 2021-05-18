Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 7.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $55,005,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

