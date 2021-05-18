Cadence Bank NA Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.94 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

