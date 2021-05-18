Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CF Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of CF stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,125 shares of company stock worth $6,126,459. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

