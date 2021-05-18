Wade G W & Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

