Slow Capital Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.33. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $143.27 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

